First Alert Day Monday for strong storms

Meteorologist Jacob Durham strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon.
Strong to severe storms are possible heading into Monday afternoon
Strong to severe storms are possible heading into Monday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Upcoming First Alert Weather Day

LIVE: Meteorologist Jacob Durham tracks severe storms moving into East Tennessee.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, August 6, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the showers and storms for now, but rain chances return as we head into Monday with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in place. Strong to severe storms will be possible as we head into the afternoon with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado possible.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds will remain elevated as we head through the overnight out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and that will help to keep temperatures on the milder side in the lower 70s. A few showers and downpours are possible as we head into the morning ahead of stronger storms during the afternoon.

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day will go into effect as we head closer to lunchtime and then lasting through the afternoon and early evening. Make sure to have a way to receive alerts should watches or warnings be issued. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with a breezy afternoon as winds are 15-20 mph with higher gust possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather will settled in as we head overnight and into Tuesday with some lower humidity. A few spotty showers are possible mainly in the higher elevations Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the rest of us. Highs will be a little cooler in the middle 80s, but it will be perfect to get outside and enjoy.

Quiet weather will continue to stick around though Wednesday before clouds begin to increase as well as rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect off and on rain with cooler temperatures during the day Thursday before sunshine and drier weather return just in time for next weekend.

Off and on rain chances through the week
Off and on rain chances through the week(WVLT)

