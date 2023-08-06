Nationwide emergency alert test set for October

Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”(Source: FEMA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every consumer cellphone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test in the fall.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled the drill for Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The text message may pop up in Spanish, depending on your settings.

FEMA and the FCC say they’re coordinating with wireless providers, emergency managers and others to avoid confusion.

The reason for the test is to make sure all systems are prepared in case notification of a national emergency needs to be sent out to the public. It will be the second time all cellular devices are tested.

Radios and televisions will also be tested the same day. That test will last approximately one minute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder...
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder in custody
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed...
Deadly rollover crash shuts down parts of I-275 South
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

A jogger discovered a body on South Northshore and called 911.
Two more arrests made after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The closure happened after a visitor encountered a bear.
Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.
Knoxville Habitat for Humanity celebrating women with annual event
The crash happened at mile marker 2 near the Heiskell Avenue on-ramp.
Deadly rollover crash shuts down parts of I-275 South
A body was found in the Walker Springs area of Knox County, according to officials with the...
Body found in Walker Springs area, KCSO says