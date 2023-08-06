Oak Ridge community honoring 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Community members gathered on Sunday to honor those lost in the tragedy.
Oak Ridge community honoring 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing
Oak Ridge community honoring 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima where hundreds of thousands of civilians died.

Manhattan Project National Historical Park honored the anniversary by ringing the International Friendship Bell 78 times for 78 years since the tragedy. The 8,000-pound monument serves as a symbol of unity and peace between Japan and the United States.

The bell hangs in A.K. Bissel Park in Oak Ridge, the city where uranium for the world’s first atomic weapons were manufactured.

“We tell the history of World War II, and a big part of that story is Oak Ridge,” said Daniel Banks, an education specialist with Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

Many community members joined together at sunrise and took turns ringing the bell.

“I think we all just need to be observant, and we need to remember others,” said Linda Spangler, an Oak Ridge resident at the event.

The area was surrounded by luminaries decorated with messages of peace from community members.

“Having people get a chance to actually voice what they want for peace helps all of us remember that it’s something we need to value,” Banks said.

Park officials said that people are welcome to ring the bell at any time as a reminder of unity.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder...
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder in custody
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed...
Deadly rollover crash shuts down parts of I-275 South
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death

Latest News

A jogger discovered a body on South Northshore and called 911.
Two more arrests made after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The closure happened after a visitor encountered a bear.
Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.
Knoxville Habitat for Humanity celebrating women with annual event
Jonta McClain, 43 of Knoxville, was charged with attempted second-degree murder among other...
Woman arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in shooting, Knoxville police say
A body was found in the Walker Springs area of Knox County, according to officials with the...
Body found in Walker Springs area, KCSO says