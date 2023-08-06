Oak Ridge community honoring 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima where hundreds of thousands of civilians died.

Manhattan Project National Historical Park honored the anniversary by ringing the International Friendship Bell 78 times for 78 years since the tragedy. The 8,000-pound monument serves as a symbol of unity and peace between Japan and the United States.

The bell hangs in A.K. Bissel Park in Oak Ridge, the city where uranium for the world’s first atomic weapons were manufactured.

“We tell the history of World War II, and a big part of that story is Oak Ridge,” said Daniel Banks, an education specialist with Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

Many community members joined together at sunrise and took turns ringing the bell.

“I think we all just need to be observant, and we need to remember others,” said Linda Spangler, an Oak Ridge resident at the event.

The area was surrounded by luminaries decorated with messages of peace from community members.

“Having people get a chance to actually voice what they want for peace helps all of us remember that it’s something we need to value,” Banks said.

Park officials said that people are welcome to ring the bell at any time as a reminder of unity.

