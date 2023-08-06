Redskins set sights on new offensive scheme for ‘23

Loudon looks to change its scheme to a more run-oriented offense this season.
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps continues its Countdown to High School Football continues with Jeff Harig’s Loudon High School Redskins.

Loudon finished their season 7-5, a year ago. Struggling to find its identity on offense, the Redskins experienced a rollercoaster ride in 2022.

But Loudon brings back plenty of experience from its quarterfinal team, a team that will change its scheme to a more run-oriented offense.

The goal is for that approach to give the team an opportunity to have more consistency across the season.

Coach Harig said discipline and execution will be their strength.

“Our quarterback understands, I think, what it’s going to take to win,” he said. “The pressure isn’t going to be on his shoulders, where we wanted that on our quarterback in years past. So I want to take the pressure off of him and hopefully our offensive line and running backs can do that. We talk a lot about resetting and overcoming those mistakes, they’re going to happen. But we feel like whether we’re in 3A or 4A, when we have a good football team and we’re playing at our best we can compete with any of those teams.”

Loudon kicks off its season Friday Aug. 18, at Greenback.

