Repeat-minded Rebels ready to defend title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A season ago, it was a perfect 15-0, record that was capped off with a state championship for the West High Rebels.

As they enter 2023, head coach Lamar Brown says the target on their backs will only get bigger, “We’ve had that x for a long time. we’ve been really good for the last four, five years and our kids know what to expect.”

Defensive End CJ Smith adds, “It shows us that we’re a big threat to a lot of teams. we’re going to have to come with it every week. there’s no time to be complacent, there’s no time to be relaxed either.”

The team returns just 10 starters from last years Class-5A championship run, with their offensive line featuring four newcomers.

However, helping that unit is the challenge they face each day, practicing against a very strong defensive front seven, “They’re making each other better.”

Smith adds, “Iron sharpers iron. we’re making each other better every day. that’s the goal. yesterday’s practice is our baseline for the next practice, we want to get better everyday.”

West dominated on both sides of the ball last year, outscoring opponents 655 to 149, a staggering difference which resulted in 10 running clocks, “It is a lot to think about, knowing you won a state championship, but you also got to remind yourself you can’t get complacent just because you did it before. you got to do it once again,” said Smith.

Now they’re preparing for one of the toughest schedules in their class., one which begins with West Knoxville rival Bearden on Saturday August 19th at 7-O’Clock.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.