KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have two First Alert Weather Days for rounds of rain and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats for both Sunday and Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few spotty rain and storms this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A broken line of downpours and storms moves in around 10 a.m. and lasts until about 3 p.m. This is the timing for our WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Highs will still warm up to about 89 degrees, but feeling much warmer with the humidity. We’ll dry out throughout the evening with more rounds of rain and storms arriving Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our second WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Monday morning around 7 a.m. as heavy rain and storms will make for a messy morning commute. A cold front is pushing through throughout the day, so the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms lingers throughout the day. Highs will top out near 86 degrees.

We’ll hang onto a few stray to spotty downpours, but overall dry out for your Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking more rain and storms Thursday. A few spotty storms linger heading into the weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

