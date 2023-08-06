Woman killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Virginia woman died in a crash in Blount County on Aug. 3, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

Melissa Iacono, 49 of West Virginia, was traveling north on Old Knoxville Highway while Paul Tilson, 83, and Wanda Melton, 81, were traveling south.

The report said Iacono veered into the other lane and hit Tilson’s vehicle. The car came to a rest in the embankment.

Iacono died in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP officials.

Tilson and Melton were also injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.