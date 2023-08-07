Almost 50,000 without power in Knox County, more across East Tennessee

WVLT News will be tracking local outages in the area’s largest providers.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Knoxville Utilities Board customers are without power as East Tennessee takes the brunt of severe storms. Other counties in East Tennessee are also seeing outages, both in homes and businesses and at traffic lights.

WVLT News will be tracking local outages in the area’s largest providers. To check yours directly, use this website then follow-up with your providers outage map.

KUB: 49,299

Appalachian Electric Cooperative: 5,650

Volunteer Energy Cooperative: 18,746

