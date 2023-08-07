Dog stabbed several times healthy enough for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jules, formerly known as Selah, has recovered after being stabbed several times back in May. 24-year-old Darian Farley is accused of stabbing Jules and barricading himself in his father’s home.

Young-Williams said after three months, Jules is healthy enough for adoption.

“She just has the biggest heart. She wants to be around people. She just wants to play and get some energy out so just seeing her roam around here and be happy, it’s really heartwarming to see,” Chelcie Bowman with Young-Williams said.

Jules does have several health conditions after the attack. She has lockjaw, separation anxiety, anxiety and is blind. Bowman said Jules will need to go to a home with no other pets in it. They’ll also provide information and resources for what she needs.

“We have all types of printouts to help with her behavioral modifications and medications, everything like that. We’ve got full take-home plans for the adopters to make sure she gets adjusted very well,” Bowman said.

Young-Williams will provide 4-weeks of Good Pup training to her new owner. This is a virtual training class for pets. The shelter recommended the new owner take her to the doctors for regular checkups and to get a behavioral coach.

“She is looking for her forever home. She’s had a lot going on in her past and she’s pretending like none of it happened and she is ready for her new home where she can be the only child and spoiled rotten,” Bowman said.

Jules is at a foster home and potential new owners will have to apply for a meet and greet online. Farley faces aggravated assault and animal cruelty charges.

