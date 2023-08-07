Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has been charged in a deadly crash that happened on I-40 East near Papermill Drive, Knoxville Police Department Communications Officer Scott Erland.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning, Erland said. A first investigation revealed that a Honda sedan and Dodge truck pulling a camper were travelling down the interstate when the Honda lost control and hit the Dodge. The Dodge then flipped over the wall and came to a rest on the ramp to Papermill Drive.

A passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, Erland said, while the driver and another passenger were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda left the scene, according to Erland, but stopped not long after because the car had been damaged. The driver, identified as Shannon Glasper, 36, showed signs of being intoxicated, Erland added.

Glasper was charged with vehicular homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

