First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day as a cold front brings in a line of rain and storms that will likely be on the strong to severe side.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning. Clouds increase a little bit later this morning with the chance for a stray shower or two.

The rain and storms move in right at noon along the Plateau. That is when our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins. We’ll actually hit our high of 86 near noon and drop with the line of storms moving through and sticking around until about 5-6 p.m. Make sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. Our main threats are gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. We cannot rule out a few tornado warnings as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns Tuesday with a small dip in the humidity. Highs are near 86 degrees with the chance for a stray shower, mainly in our far northeastern counties.

Wednesday features a mixture of sun and clouds and spotty rain and storms returning by the later evening hours. We are tracking on and off rain chances to return overnight Wednesday and last throughout the day Thursday. This drops highs to near 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking highs in the mid to upper 80 with spotty storms heading into the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

