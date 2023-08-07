Karns Beavers operating with an underdog mentality

The Beavers said they’re looking to surprise a few people this season.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps Countdown to High School Football continues with the Karns Beavers.

A year ago the offense was powered by one of the most dominant running backs in the state, DeSean Bishop. Now he’s with the Tennessee Volunteers, his absence has created a huge gap that Karns looks to fill this season.

Leading the way is Beavers head coach Lee Warren who transitioned from defensive coordinator to head coach during the dead period.

With the question marks on offense, it’s given the team plenty of motivation heading into 2023.

Middle linebacker Kareem Ellis said, “I mean it was a big loss because everybody wondering what we’re going to do, are we going to throw the ball, are we going to for this. We also have a lot of underdogs on our team that are ready to eat. We are really ready to give everybody a talent show this year. Like a lot of people are sleeping on Karns this year, but we’re ready.”

The Beavers open their 2023 season on the road against Hardin Valley Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

