KUB says power restoration expected to take multiple days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) reports that due to severe storm damage, it will take days to restore power to many customers. Approximately 40,000 customers are without power, according to KUB, and crews are currently working to make repairs.

KUB said estimated restoration times will be available sometime Tuesday morning once they have properly assessed the damage.

The damage from severe storms this afternoon is widespread and extensive. Crews began working immediately to assess damage and make repairs, and approximately 40,000 customers are without power. Due to the severe and widespread nature of the damage, we expect restoration efforts… pic.twitter.com/4KESNkL9kA — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) August 7, 2023

