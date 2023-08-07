KUB says power restoration expected to take multiple days

KUB reports damage from severe storms will take days to repair
Knoxville Utilities Board Logo
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) reports that due to severe storm damage, it will take days to restore power to many customers. Approximately 40,000 customers are without power, according to KUB, and crews are currently working to make repairs.

KUB said estimated restoration times will be available sometime Tuesday morning once they have properly assessed the damage.

To find an updated outage map, click here.

