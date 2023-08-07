Loudon High School closes amid storm damage

The closure is due to damage to the school from Monday’s storm.
Loudon High School closes amid storm damage
Loudon High School closes amid storm damage
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon High School will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 8 due to storm damage, school officials told WVLT News Monday.

The closure is due to damage to the school from Monday’s storm.

Previous Coverage: Almost 60,000 without power in Knox County, more across East Tennessee

“We are still assessing damage. Loudon High School will be closed tomorrow due to storm damage,” Mike Garren with the school system told WVLT News.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

