Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News has put together candidate bios for the four candidates for Knoxville mayor.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Aug. 9 and ends Thursday, Aug. 24. Election Day is set for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Constance M. Every

Constance Every is a native of Knoxville and says she understands the struggles of working Americans, as her upbringing and background are based on a home of working-class parents. Every is an honorably discharged disabled combat veteran serving 15 years in the United States Army, including deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom, the war in Afghanistan. After returning to civilian life Every was homeless for four years but has founded two local nonprofits: Sleeves4Needs & Black Coffee Justice.

Every said that “I am running for office because I believe it’s time for a government that understands what loyalty is to the people. The working people, the homeless people, the disabled people, the single moms struggling to make ends meet. No more rich people having all the say so. It is time to return the power to who it truly and always belongs to: the taxpayers and voters.”

You can learn more about Constance Every’s plans for the City of Knoxville here.

Indya Kincannon (I)

Before being elected as the Knoxville mayor in 2019, Kincannon served 10 years as the chairperson and member of the Knox County Board of Education. Kincannon has a bachelor’s degree in history from Haverford College and was awarded a full scholarship to Princeton University, where she earned a master’s degree in public affairs and urban and regional planning. Kincannon has worked as a teacher, PTA Leader and community volunteer. She is married and has two adult daughters.

Mayor Kincannon has said her second-term plan is to keep Knoxville moving toward a more equitable, connected and sustainable future. Kincannon said that her first term has been filled with progress and “the best is yet to come.” You can read more about Mayor Kincannon’s plans for Knoxville here.

R.C. Lawhorn

Richard R.C. Laworn was born and raised in Knoxville. He graduated from Farragut High School and has an electronic engineering degree. Lawhorn is the owner of Lawhorn Contracting and holds a commercial and residential general contractors license in the state of Tennessee. Lawhorn worked for Nortel Network for 15 years as a senior project manager and managed 165 employees 19 contracting companies and 1.3 billion a year in contracts in the state of Florida.

Lawhorn has said his goal if elected is to focus on affordable housing, school safety, homeless in Knoxville and community outreach.

“What is the largest problem facing Knoxville?” Lawhorn said. “There is not a single largest problem facing Knoxville, there are multiple problems. I do not think you can indicate that one problem is more serious than the others. I will fix the problems.”

You can learn more about Mr. Lawhorn’s plans for the City of Knoxville here.

Jeff Talman

Jeff Talman has more than 22 years of mortgage banking experience with a focus on “helping renovate the most difficult housing in the Knoxville market.”

“As a mortgage banker, I have opened the doors to tens of millions of dollars to help update and modernize our existing housing inventory,” Talman said.

Talman has been civically active in Knoxville for more than 30 years, serving as a member of the Knoxville Volunteer Rotary Club for over 27 years.

Talamn said his three campaign pillars are Unity, Safety, and Prosperity, adding that he would lead Knoxville into its golden age by harnessing the power of increased activity and the creation of good-paying jobs, but not through increased taxation or increased property taxes.

You can learn more about Mr. Talman’s plans for the City of Knoxville here.

