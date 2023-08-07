Police chase stolen garbage truck through 3 counties

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police were involved in a chase Monday morning involving a stolen garbage truck through 3 East Tennessee counties.

The Sevierville Police says that it all started this morning just after 7:00 A.M. with the stolen garbage truck running from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with the Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed in 1300 block of Dolly Parton Parkway near Sevier County High School.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.