Police, TBI arrest multiple human traffickers in Alcoa, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department along with the help of the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and the 5th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office conducted a two-day undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of seven men accused of seeking sex from minors, a report from the TBI said.

All seven men arrested have been booked into the Blount County Jail on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, according to the TBI.

Rene Gonzalez, 44, of Sevierville

Hardkkumar Patel, 31, of Knoxville

Jorge Pickens, 21, of Knoxville

Bradford Hartman, 34, of Maryville

Kenneth Price, 60, of Rogersville

Jeremiah Williams, 23, of Knoxville

Chethan Ranganatha, 40, of Knoxville

The operation focused on tracking down traffickers who prey on victims on websites known to be linked to prostitution or commercial sex cases with minors, according to the TBI.

The investigation also helped identify two women victims of human trafficking, and they were offered housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

