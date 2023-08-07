Storms moving out with a small dip in humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our First Alert Weather Day is over but we are getting a lot of reports of power outages and downed trees across East Tennessee. We are tracking drier air for the new couple of days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty showers and storms are possible tonight, but overall we are drying out. Lows will drop to 67 by Tuesday morning.

Patchy fog is likely Tuesday morning. The humidity drops a little bit tomorrow with temperatures in the mid-80s. A few stray showers are possible, but we are mostly dry with more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday features a mixture of sun and clouds and spotty rain and storms returning by the later evening hours.

We are tracking on-and-off rain chances to return overnight Wednesday and last throughout the day Thursday. This drops highs to near 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking highs in the mid to upper 80 with spotty storms heading into the weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.