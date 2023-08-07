Suspects identified in Monroe County church burglary

Officials say the suspects stole school supplies from Druid Hill Baptist Church.
Stolen supplies recovered from a home after a church burglary in Monroe County.
Stolen supplies recovered from a home after a church burglary in Monroe County.(MCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified suspects in a church burglary that happened on Friday, August 4.

On that day, officials say the suspects smashed windows and stole 25 children’s backpacks filled with school supplies from Druid Hill Baptist Church worth more than $1,500.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say on the following day, they were able to track down the suspects and recover some of the stolen supplies. Officials say the unrecovered supplies were traded for methampethamine.

The case is expected to be in front of a grand jury in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

