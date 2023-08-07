Tennessee’s freshman linebacker unit looking to take the next step

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week one of fall camp is in the books for Tennessee football, the main takeaway with the freshman class, is they’ll make a name for themselves this season.

Tennessee’s linebacker unit lost four seniors from a season ago, a position group desperate for veteran experience may have strengthened it in BYU transfer Keenan Pili.

Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said he’s been a valuable addition, alongside Aaron Beasley.

On the other end, freshman Arion Carter has been a topic of conversation this fall camp and really since joining the team in the spring with high expectations from Jean-Mary.

”The thing with Arion, he plays so hard, he plays fast, he’s you know a great athlete. So he’s able to overcome some of the mistakes that maybe some other people can’t. But you know, we’re not going to spoon feed him, we’re going to force feed him, keep putting him in difficult situations. So one he learns from them if he does it right, and he can explain why he did it right, we feel confident. If he does it wrong, we’re going to be able to correct and make sure he does it right the next time,” said Jean.-Mary.

Carter said as he’s around the program more and getting adjusted to the speed of the game, he’s understanding more which has allowed the game to slow down for him.

The freshman also highlighted the way Jean-Mary and defensive coordinators Tim Banks coach him, continue to motivate him to be better.

”Once he [Tim Banks] coaches it up, he expects you to learn from it, and move on from it. And I really like that as him being a coach because there’s not that much time. Each practice, even though we have a certain amount of practices, each practice is expensive reps that you got to capitalize on each day,” said Carter.

The Vols return to the practice field Monday morning. Following practice five, the media will hear from the offensive live coach and select members from the position group.

