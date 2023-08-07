Two hikers missing in Monroe County

The hikers are missing out of the Tellico Plains area near the Cherohala Skyway, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities in Monroe County are looking for two missing hikers. Several agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, are helping in the search.

The hikers are missing out of the Tellico Plains area near the Cherohala Skyway, officials said.

This is a developing story.

