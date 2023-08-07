Two hikers missing in Monroe County
The hikers are missing out of the Tellico Plains area near the Cherohala Skyway, officials said.
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities in Monroe County are looking for two missing hikers. Several agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, are helping in the search.
This is a developing story.
