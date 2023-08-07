Two injured in I-75 crash in Knoxville

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured in a crash on I-75 North on Sunday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash near the Emory Road exit around 8:20 a.m.

“A Honda SUV was the only vehicle involved,” officials said. “The northbound Honda left the roadway to the right and flipped into the wood line.”

The driver was thrown from the car and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

A female passenger was also taken to the hospital but was expected to recover.

