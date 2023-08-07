WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure

Suspects in California attempted to steal an ATM by using a forklift. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/SAC SHERIFF/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It was a bold, unbelievable and even embarrassing fail.

Suspects desperately tried to take off with an ATM from the Safe Credit Union off Watt Avenue in North Highlands.

“Again, I don’t know how well this was thought out. But they did have some sort of plan going on,” said Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, who described the ramming, pushing and pulling as the forklift is seen ramming into the ATM machine.

“I’ve been doing this for 18 years. I can’t think of the time someone actually successfully grabbed an ATM machine,” Gandhi said, describing the incident caught on video as “unique.”

One suspect is seen fumbling with a forklift to knock down the ATM and then lift it up, while a second suspect drove a pickup as the getaway car.

Then came the great escape, until the ATM toppled off the truck.

“This involves some sort of planning. How haphazard it actually was executed is a different story. But they did think of something. It was rather unique. And, you know, creative, not successful, obviously. But they did try,” Gandhi said.

Two bandits and their botched heist left a bank baffled, their banged-up ATM left in the middle of busy Watt Avenue right before the morning  rush.

“They knew everything involved, and still no fear of jail, no fear of getting caught and just did it. And that’s the bigger picture that, again, we should all be a little more concerned about,” Gandhi said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A West Virginia woman died in a crash in Blount County on Aug. 3, according to a Tennessee...
Woman killed in Blount County crash
A body was found in the Walker Springs area of Knox County, according to officials with the...
Body found in Walker Springs area, KCSO says
Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon
First Alert Day Monday for strong storms
Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove is closed until further notice due to bear activity,...
Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Jules up for adoption
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms this afternoon
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Mother sues airline, says she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter