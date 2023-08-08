‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say

DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.(Dionn Renee / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - DJ Casper, who created the international dance hit “Cha Cha Slide,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 58 years old.

Rolling Stone and BBC confirmed the recording artist’s death Tuesday. WLS was the first to report the Chicago native’s passing, based on a statement from his wife.

DJ Casper, born Willie Perry Jr., had said in a previous interview that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016.

The song, first called “The Casper Slide,” was initially written as an aerobic exercise for his nephew, a personal trainer. Its popularity got Perry signed to Universal Records, which he released under the name Mr. C the Slide Man.

The song spent years on music charts worldwide, peaking at No. 83 on the U.S. Billboard in 2000 and No. 1 on the UK charts in 2004.

It also has appeared on numerous shows and movie soundtracks and become a fixture at parties, sporting events and other gatherings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

Damage from severe weather leads to many displaced from homes at Lovell Crossing
At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share
Road closures and power outages force delayed start for schools
East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather
Friends tell WVLT News Alma Matias knew the people charged in connection to her death.
‘She was like my sister’ | Friends remember murdered Knoxville woman
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations