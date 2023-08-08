CMPD: 900-pound bull on the loose in west Charlotte

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner.
Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are actively searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in west Charlotte.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and is actively seeking any information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Officials said the animal got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was attempting to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was spooked by the storm and escaped.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful and stopped the search late Monday night before resuming Tuesday morning.

A CMPD SWAT team tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working to learn if the owner has a livestock permit.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in west Charlotte.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
First tornado to touch down in August in Knox Co. since tornado recordkeeping began in 1950....
First Alert Update: EF2 TornadoTouchdown
Dry for now, ahead of rain by Thursday
First Alert late Wednesday into Thursday as storms arrive
Damage from severe weather leads to many displaced from homes at Lovell Crossing
At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share
Road closures and power outages force delayed start for schools
East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather