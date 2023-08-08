Cooler today with a small dip in humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the cold front brought us storms yesterday, we are drying out, clearing out, and cooling off a little bit for your Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some kids are heading back to school this morning and those temperatures are pretty mild! We are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s that small dip in the humidity that is making it feel not as sticky. We are seeing the clouds and patchy fog this morning as well.

Clouds continue to clear out with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but those showers look to stay in our far northeastern counties. Highs will top out near 82 degrees, so a cooler afternoon as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out with sunshine and a cool morning with lows in the low to mid-60s. We quickly warm up with more clouds. Highs are back in the upper 80s with spotty rain and storms returning by the evening hours.

We are tracking on-and-off rain chances to return overnight Wednesday and last throughout the day Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the lower 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking highs in the upper 80 with spotty storms heading into the weekend.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

