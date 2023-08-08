East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County and Jefferson County are both planning for school to be closed on Tuesday Aug. 8 due to recent sever weather and road closures.

In addition, Jefferson County Schools reports that School Age Child Care will also be closed. Schools in Jefferson County were dismissed early on Monday. One school bus was struck by a tree during the early dismissal but no injuries were reported and all students made it home safely, according to Jefferson County.

Jefferson Middle School experienced flooding but damage is expected to be addressed sometime Wednesday morning.

Loudon County High School will also be closed Tuesday after they received damage to its gym.

Many roads remain blocked in both Jefferson and Roane county and over 10,000 Appalachian Electric customers are still without power after the severe weather.

