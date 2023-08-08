Emily Ann Roberts to host Knoxville album release show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star and Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts is headed home to host an album release show at the Bijou Theatre.

Roberts is releasing her full-length LP “Can’t Hide Country” on Friday, Sept. 22, but fans can get a sneak peak a day early at the Knoxville show.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the release of Can’t Hide Country in my hometown! These people and this place made me who I am and I just want to make them proud,” said Roberts.

The album is dedicated to Roberts’s crafting of country music just like what she heard growing up in East Tennessee. It features 13 tracks, 12 of which Roberts wrote.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.