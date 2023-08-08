First Alert late Wednesday into Thursday as storms arrive

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a return of showers and storms.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Things are quiet for now as we are in between systems, but we’re keeping a close eye on showers and storms returning late Wednesday into Thursday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe along with heavy rain and that’s why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in place.

First tornado to touch down in August in Knox Co. since tornado recordkeeping began in 1950.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Outside of a spotty shower through the night we are staying out the quiet side heading into the overnight. Patchy fog will become possible for Wednesday morning as we see a return in the humidity. Temperatures will be starting out in the middle 60s as you head out to work and school.

Wednesday will start off dry as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly increase as we head into the afternoon hours and we’ll begin to see showers and storms approaching from the west. The best chance for showers and storms will be late in the evening then overnight and into Thursday morning. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the biggest concern in any of the stronger storms we see Wednesday night into Thursday. As of now the First Alert goes from midnight-9 a.m. Thursday morning. Drier weather will slowly return late Thursday and stick around into the weekend.

Temperatures remain seasonable moving into the weekend and early next week as drier weather settles in.

First Alert Day late Wednesday into Thursday
First Alert Day late Wednesday into Thursday(WVLT)

