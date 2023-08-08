Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival is returning for their sixth annual celebration. The event brings in thousands of people for hot air balloon activities.

This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside the basket itself. Professional balloonists will also be taking guests on tethered rides up in the air.

New for 2023, the festival will be selling reusable water bottles and providing refill stations to cut down on plastic. Guests can also look forward to a DJ, food trucks and more than 30 craft booths.

“This year, we’re giving visitors a chance to walk through a hot air balloon,” explained Carmen Simpher, festival organizer and Little Arrow Outdoor CEO. “Not many people can say they have been in a hot air balloon and we are happy to provide that experience!”

Returning this year is also the VIP experience, which includes a personal tent, catered meal, parking, balloon ride and memorabilia.

Gates open for the one-day event at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Townsend Visitor Center. Tickets are available here. Proceeds go right back into the community through the Townsend/Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.

