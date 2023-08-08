Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration

This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside the basket itself.
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival is returning for their sixth annual celebration. The event brings in thousands of people for hot air balloon activities.

This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside the basket itself. Professional balloonists will also be taking guests on tethered rides up in the air.

New for 2023, the festival will be selling reusable water bottles and providing refill stations to cut down on plastic. Guests can also look forward to a DJ, food trucks and more than 30 craft booths.

“This year, we’re giving visitors a chance to walk through a hot air balloon,” explained Carmen Simpher, festival organizer and Little Arrow Outdoor CEO. “Not many people can say they have been in a hot air balloon and we are happy to provide that experience!”

Returning this year is also the VIP experience, which includes a personal tent, catered meal, parking, balloon ride and memorabilia.

Gates open for the one-day event at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Townsend Visitor Center. Tickets are available here. Proceeds go right back into the community through the Townsend/Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

First tornado to touch down in August in Knox Co. since tornado recordkeeping began in 1950....
First Alert Update: EF2 TornadoTouchdown
Dry for now, ahead of rain by Thursday
First Alert late Wednesday into Thursday as storms arrive
Damage from severe weather leads to many displaced from homes at Lovell Crossing
At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share
Road closures and power outages force delayed start for schools
East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather