Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.

Harris will say in a speech in Philadelphia that the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president’s office said in an emailed statement.

The new rule “will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers’ pockets to help put a down payment on a home, save for retirement, or simply have more breathing room,” the statement said.

While workers would earn more money, critics such as the Associated Builders and Contractors say the new rule will make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

Damage from severe weather leads to many displaced from homes at Lovell Crossing
At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share
Road closures and power outages force delayed start for schools
East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather
Friends tell WVLT News Alma Matias knew the people charged in connection to her death.
‘She was like my sister’ | Friends remember murdered Knoxville woman
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville police ask for help locating ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
August 11th-13th, 2023 at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville, TN
Smoky Mountain Fan Fest