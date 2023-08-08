Knox County working to repair storm damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews are working to repair damage from Monday’s storms, county officials told WVLT News Tuesday.

The work is continuing after crews worked through the night to clear more than 200 downed trees, officials said, adding that Karns, Cedar Bluff and Lovell Road were hit the hardest.

“Quick, hard-hitting storms like this can be scary,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Thankfully, our crews and personnel are always prepared for emergencies, and we are able to respond quickly.”

As of Tuesday morning, the following roads were still closed:

Bob Kirby Road

Bob Grey Road

Essex Drive

Whitlock Lane

Pleasant Ridge Road

Norfolk Drive

Knox County is also planning to assess damage and request financial aid from FEMA, but that money could take weeks or even years to get here, officials said. Instead, they recommended that people with damage work with insurance companies to report damages, as personal federal aid is rare.

