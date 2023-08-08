Lakeshore Park says it cannot repair park after storm after tools stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with Lakeshore Park are asking visitors to find somewhere else to spend their time after Monday’s storms. Representatives said they cannot clean up the park since many of their tools were stolen over the weekend.

“For the safety of everyone, we are asking park users to please find another place to recreate until further notice,” representatives said. “Special thanks to the person(s) that stole all of our tools so now we have nothing to clean up the park with.”

The tools were stolen our of a storage area, representatives said, adding that the Lakeshore Park Conservancy is a nonprofit group with only three people on the grounds crew.

Those with information are being asked to contact the Lakeshore Park Conservancy and the Knoxville Police Department.

