At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The apartment complex know as Lovel Crossing Apartments on Lovell Road in Knoxville suffered significant damage after the severe storms on Monday, causing over a dozen people to be displaced.

The Lovell Crossing Apartments complex houses close to 400 people, but more than a dozen of them will be unable to return home due to the extensive damage caused by severe weather. No injuries have been reported, but many residents had to make last minute plans to find a place to stay after the storm tore through the apartment complex.

For the 15 people without a place to stay, the county is using First Baptist Church of Knoxville as a shelter for the time being. Red Cross is also going to take part in assisting those in need who choose to stay at the church. According to the Knoxville Fire Department, it will likely take weeks, and maybe even months, before anyone is allowed to move back into the apartment complex.

