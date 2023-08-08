Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marcus Pickle said it was a typical Monday morning on his way to work when a man ran out in front of his garbage truck and hoped in the passenger seat.

“He just starts screaming drive drive drive there trying to kill me so I take off driving and I’m asking him man are you alright and whos trying to hurt you and he tells me he goes take a left right here take a left I said man I’m merging on the highway I cant make a left right here and that whenever he pulled the knife out,” said Pickle.

Pickle told WVLT News the suspect, that the Knoxville Police Department identified as 43 year old, Shawn White, was clearly out of it and originally asked to be taken to the police station. Pickle said he was not going to die today, that he was going to put up a fight.

“Whenever I fighting him for his knife I look up and we were headed towards on coming traffic at 60 miles per hour,” he said.

Pickle told us he was worried about the safety of other people on the road and he had to let go of White, and that’s when White started stabbing him.

“So when I see the knife was coming at my neck and I managed to duck my head and tuck my chin whenever I ducked my head and tucked my chin he sliced me from the top of my ear down to my cheek,” said Pickle.

Pickle was stabbed in the face, arm and hand and suffered fractured his knee when he jumped out of his truck to escape. He said all he was thinking about was his family.

“I’m grateful to see my wife and kids the whole time it was happening the main thing I was thinking about getting back to my wife getting back to my kids,” said Pickle.

Pickle is expected to make a full recovery. Shawn White is charged with multiple felonies and is scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a bond hearing.

KPD said the crime spree started in Fountain City. The suspect, White stabbed a woman, stole her car and crashed it. Then he broke into Pickles garbage truck, stabbed him and drove all the way to Sevierville where police say White crashed the truck into a hot tub store. The women who was stabbed before Pickle is expected to make a speedy recovery as well.

