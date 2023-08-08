Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll

The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie's face, plus cut and colored hair.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Barbie” is already a mega-hit movie, crossing $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

And now Mattel is trying to cash in on the success by expanding its Barbie line to include some of the characters and outfits that appeared in the film.

That includes a limited-edition Weird Barbie for sale.

Actress Kate McKinnon played Weird Barbie in the movie.

The new doll will feature the hot pink outfit McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie’s face, plus cut and colored hair.

It represents a doll that Mattel says has “been played with a little too much.”

Weird Barbie is available for preorder for $50 on Mattel’s website until Aug. 18.

But it will be a while before customers can hold one. The doll won’t get shipped out until May of next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

Damage from severe weather leads to many displaced from homes at Lovell Crossing
At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share
Road closures and power outages force delayed start for schools
East Tennessee schools closed due to severe weather
Friends tell WVLT News Alma Matias knew the people charged in connection to her death.
‘She was like my sister’ | Friends remember murdered Knoxville woman
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville police ask for help locating ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
August 11th-13th, 2023 at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville, TN
Smoky Mountain Fan Fest