National Weather Service to asses storm damage in Knoxville, Loudon County, Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Surveyors with the National Weather Service are planning to come to East Tennessee to get a scope of the damage from Monday’s storms. They’ll be in Knoxville, Loudon County and Jefferson County Tuesday.

The Knoxville team is expected to survey the area around Hardin Valley Road and Campbell Station Road, then move east, while the Loudon County team is working with Loudon EMA to coordinate a spot. The Jefferson County team is working along Highway 139.

East Tennessee saw plenty of damage from the storms, with several schools out on Tuesday and power problems across the area.

