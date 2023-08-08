Oak Ridge Wildcats focused on building a strong culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Countdown to High School Football continues with Oak Ridge. The Wildcats operating with their third head coach in as many years.

In January, the Wildcats welcomed in their new head coach for the third straight season in Derek Rang. Rang isn’t a stranger to the area, with coaching stints in Powell and Gatlinburg-Pitman.

Now as the head Wildcat, he said it’s all about establishing a strong culture within the team. With the creating consistency in their practice habits as he’s taken the helm the team believes it’s been a good transition as they look to become more competitive in their 2023 campaign.

Running back De’Jauvis Dozier said, “He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s helping us off the field, on the field, taking us to camps and stuff like that. Getting us more notority, showing us how to do different tactics in football in stuff that I’ve never heard of in all of my years playing football. It was very easy to adjust to when it came to coach Rang.”

“We’re starting to click a little bit, starting to get into a routine. So right now, we feel good about the roster and some of the depth we have right now in certain areas. But it’s just a fun group to be around. Because we feel like we have good kids, respectful kids, and they’re just ready to work and be successful,” Rang added.

The Cats open their season at home against Jefferson County Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.