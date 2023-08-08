Shine & Dine on Bruce is this weekend

Shine & Dine on Bruce is becoming a locals favorite to sample some of the finest distilleries in Tennessee.
WVLT Sunday Morning News at 7:00
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big weekend of music, food and drinks in Sevierville as they Shine and Dine on Bruce Street.

Moonshine cocktails and tastings will be offered from the finest distilleries in Tennessee. A few great food trucks will also be on-hand to round out this Bruce Street favorite

Tickets are $25 – $75 if you upgrade to the meet and greet with the band.

It starts and 4:30 p.m. and promises to be a good evening with family or friends.

5th Annual Shine & Dine Tickets
“It’s a great opportunity to come out for a date night or gather up with your friends and check out what’s new in downtown Sevierville while also enjoying some great moonshine samples and cocktails and some wonderful food and music,” Amanda Marr, with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Shine and Dine on Bruce Street will benefit the Sevierville Commons Association.

The music is featuring The Velcro Pygmies.

