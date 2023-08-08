Tennessee’s offensive line bringing a big presence into 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a day off on Sunday, Tennessee football returned to the practice field Monday morning to kick off week two of preseason camp. Following Monday’s session at Haslam Field, the offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and select offensive linemen had their turn at the podium.

The group is led by veteran experience heading into 2023.

One veteran leader that brings the most energy day in and day out has been Javontez Spraggins. The senior started all 13 games a season ago at right guard, only allowing two sacks in that span.

Coach Elarbee said he’s shown a lot of improvement since their 2022 campaign ended.

“If anybody will have the biggest jump in their tape, man I’m hoping it’s going to be Spraggs. He’s just been unbelievable spring, summer, fall. From his protection to his knowledge of the game, to his leadership. Such a growth out of him and his energy is nonstop, every day. Like he gets it going. There’s not a more energetic, juicy guy on the field, play in and play out,” said Elarbee.

Spraggins has been the high-energy guy since he arrived on Rocky Top as a freshman. For the senior, he knows being consistent is just as important as anything else during this time.

“That was my main goal going into the spring and into fall, just stay consistent and be the best guy that you can be every day and push all the people around you to be the best that they can be. I know what the process is, spring, fall camp it’s muggy, it gets in a dark place for some of these guys. So it’s up to me and a lot of other guys to pull these guys up and bring us together as a team before we get this thing kicking in September,” said Spraggins.

Miami transfer John Campbell Jr. said when he was deciding where to transfer, Tennessee wasn’t a place he wanted to go. Now in the Orange and White, he said he changed his mind because of the food and landscape on Rocky Top.

“I just wasn’t sure I liked Tennessee. I’m from Florida. Coming to Tennessee I just thought it was going to be flat land here because even when I was going to take my OV I was like, ‘I don’t know. Do I want to come out here and see it?’ I came out here and I was like it’s a city, food is good, they got Waffle House. Knoxville is a good place to be, I’m not going to lie, for football. It’s a good place to have your mind right, focus. You got coaches here in your corner. Knox Vegas is a good place,” said Campbell.

In the preseason coaches poll, Tennessee came in right in 10 spot with just three SEC ahead.

The Vols return to Haslam Field Tuesday morning for practice number six.

