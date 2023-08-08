UT swimmers headed to the 2024 Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -15 Vols and Lady Vols competed in the World Aquatic Championships in Japan, representing their home countries.

These athletes train and compete for the University of Tennessee during the school year, but during the summer months, they compete internationally.

Matt Kedrich, the director of UT Swim and Dive, said competing on this stage itself is an enormous honor.

“Just being part of that meet is tremendously valuable for anyone with international aspirations,” said Kedrich.

Kedrich said to compete at that level, you have to be the best in your country.

“And we have a number of student athletes here at the University of Tennessee who are the best in their country at their events,” said Kedrich.

Two swimmers- Jordan Crooks and Mona McShary- punched their ticket to the 2024 Olympic games by making the “automatic qualifying time.”

Crooks is from the Cayman Islands, and he won the NCAA title in the 50 Free-style back in the spring. Mona McShary previously went to the Olympics in 2020, and will be returning next summer.

Kedrich is also the head coach for the swim team, and this will be his fifth straight Olympics he has coached an athlete to the games.

“To have these athletes be able to develop at the University of Tennessee and then go back and represent their country at the highest level is really rewarding for everybody,” said Kedrich.

Kedrich said it’s rewarding for him as a coach to see his athletes accomplishing the pinnacle of his dreams.

