UT swimmers headed to the 2024 Olympics

15 UT swimmers and divers from across the world competed at the World Aquatic Championships, two making Olympic times
UT swimmers headed to the 2024 Olympics
By Nicki Marker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -15 Vols and Lady Vols competed in the World Aquatic Championships in Japan, representing their home countries.

These athletes train and compete for the University of Tennessee during the school year, but during the summer months, they compete internationally.

Matt Kedrich, the director of UT Swim and Dive, said competing on this stage itself is an enormous honor.

“Just being part of that meet is tremendously valuable for anyone with international aspirations,” said Kedrich.

Kedrich said to compete at that level, you have to be the best in your country.

“And we have a number of student athletes here at the University of Tennessee who are the best in their country at their events,” said Kedrich.

Two swimmers- Jordan Crooks and Mona McShary- punched their ticket to the 2024 Olympic games by making the “automatic qualifying time.”

Crooks is from the Cayman Islands, and he won the NCAA title in the 50 Free-style back in the spring. Mona McShary previously went to the Olympics in 2020, and will be returning next summer.

Kedrich is also the head coach for the swim team, and this will be his fifth straight Olympics he has coached an athlete to the games.

“To have these athletes be able to develop at the University of Tennessee and then go back and represent their country at the highest level is really rewarding for everybody,” said Kedrich.

Kedrich said it’s rewarding for him as a coach to see his athletes accomplishing the pinnacle of his dreams.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say

Latest News

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville
Ben tracks the next First Alert for a messy Thursday commute
First Alert late Wednesday into Thursday as storms arrive
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte
Thousands across East Tennessee are waiting for power to be restored.
East Tennessee power outages continue