Campbell County Sheriff’s Office charges man in attempted shooting investigation

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 4 deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Grantsboro area on a call that someone had fired rifle rounds at a car.
Avery Anthony Bowens, 30
Avery Anthony Bowens, 30(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man in a shooting investigation Wednesday, office officials told WVLT News.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 4 deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Grantsboro area on a call that someone had fired rifle rounds at a car. While there, investigators interviewed people and collected evidence, eventually identifying Avery Anthony Bowens, 30, as a suspect.

Wednesday, investigators took Bowens into custody, charging him with three counts of attempted criminal homicide and three counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping.

After taking Bowens into custody, CCSO investigators also searched his home, officials said, finding more evidence connecting him to the attempted shooting.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY OVERNIGHT 8/9/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY OVERNIGHT 8/9/23
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash
Driver charged with homicide after deadly Knoxville crash, police say
Heavy rain and storms move in overnight
First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history