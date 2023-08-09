Dollywood hiring hundreds for fall

Dollywood said it needs to hire 250 people ahead of the new HeartSong Lodge opening in November.
The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore...
The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.(Dollywood)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is looking to fill hundreds of jobs for the fall, that includes looking for people to work at the new HeartSong Lodge.

They said they need 250 more people when the resort opens and that includes everything from front desk to food and beverage.

A Dollywood spokesperson said this could also be a good part time job for the fall or if you are looking to start a new career.

“So we’re looking for people to fill positions from part time seasonal positions onto our fulltime minded individuals and everything in between,” said Towanna Stone, with Dollywood. “What’s really unique about the positions we’re looking to fill that there is a trajectory with in those positions we do promote from within so that’s something you should definitely consider when working for Dollywood Parks and Resorts.”

A job fair is happening on Thursday at DreamMore Resort from noon until 4 p.m.

You don’t need an appointment, you can just show up and see what jobs are available. You can preview the jobs online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe

Latest News

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into early...
First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms
The pair survived almost 24-hours in the woods with no food or water.
‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many ways to Find Your Fun with the kids this weekend
Tuesday, Governor Lee issued an official call for a special session focusing on school safety...
Gov. Lee Calls Special Session