Dozens arrested in child sex abuse investigation, authorities say

Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents, authorities said. (Source: NINE NEWS/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens have been arrested over alleged child sex abuse.

It was the killing of two American FBI agents in Florida that uncovered the Australian arm of a global child abuse network, authorities said.

The FBI made 79 arrests on American soil, but it’s also sent information to 211 countries regarding child abuse production and possession.

Australian federal police have arrested 19 men across the country and rescued more than a dozen children.

FBI special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were gunned down in cold blood as they executed a search warrant at the house of a suspected child abuser.

The killings triggered an international investigation, and last year, the FBI warned the Australian Federal Police that Australians were involved.

The scale of the child abuse network knew no borders, police said.

In total, 19 Australian men were arrested aged between 32 and 81, while 13 children were rescued.

In Queensland, there were five men arrested and four children saved, authorities said.

Another five were captured in New South Wales and South Australia, which both saw two children rescued.

Five children were removed from harm’s way in the Australian Capital Territory, while one arrest was made in Tasmania and western Australia.

“This was a sophisticated network, and while we have charged 19 people, the AFP and our partners do not rule out further arrests in relation to this matter,” said Helen Schneider of Australian Federal Police.

“The success of this operation is only possible because of the close partnership between the FBI, the Australian law enforcement community,” said Nitiana Mann of the FBI.

Copyright 2023 NIne News Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville

Latest News

Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 24: Cooper Mays
Country Cascades Water Park Resort will expand with an indoor water park to open in 2025.
New indoor water park resort coming to Pigeon Forge
This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside...
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
Knoxville Fire Department officials said one firefighter was injured while responding.
North Knoxville home destroyed in housefire, firefighter injured
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months