East Tenn. lawmakers react to Gov. Lee’s official call for August special session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee issued an official call for a special session focusing on school safety and mental health protections.

In the call, Lee outlined seven things he wanted the state legislature to focus on.

Codification of EO 100 and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Report Implementation: Requires reporting of accurate, complete and timely records from court clerks to the TBI within 72-hours and requires electronic submissions of dispositions and expungements to the TBI

TennCare Mental Health Coverage Waiver: Directs TennCare to seek a waiver from the federal government to allow federal matching funds for Medicaid to cover services for mental illness and substance use disorders at institutions of mental diseases

Addressing Mental Health Workforce Challenges: Budget initiatives that prioritize opportunities to grow and retain mental health professionals in the state

Reforms for Mental Health: Expands access to mental health treatment by eliminating certain collaborative practice requirements for Advanced Registered Practice Nurses with psychiatric training

Strengthening the Identification of Individuals Arrested for Felonies: Provides for the collection of DNA at the time of an arrest for all felonies

Human Trafficking Report: Resolution directing TBI to report on the state of human trafficking in Tennessee

Promoting Safe Storage: Eliminates taxes on firearm safes and safety devices, provides free gun locks, expands safe storage training in state-approved safety courses, and creates a public service announcement to promote safe storage

Lee received backlash from his own party when he announced his initial intentions to bring lawmakers back at some point over the summer.

State Senator Richard Briggs supported the Governor’s call.

“The Governor’s call and agenda address some of the root causes of gun violence including mental health and gun security. I would hope a clear majority of the legislature and public can support these first measures. The Special Session is only the first step of the process in making our children and the public safer. I anticipate more proposals as we move toward the 2024 Session in January,” said Briggs.

State Representative Gloria Johnson Tweeted an official statement after the call.

My statement on the Governor’s call of the Special Session:



“This is incredibly disappointing. This call looks more like a scheme to block common sense gun safety reform than an honest effort to stop gun violence. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) August 8, 2023

Republican State Representative Jason Zachary supported the call for a special session and asked his Republican colleagues to give the session a chance.

“The Governor’s call for a special session is tightly drafted to ensure we focus on public safety and mental health. There has been much discussion in Republican circles as to whether or not we should have a special session. The Governor has the Constitutional right to call the Legislature into session. He has done so and we will work to address core issues that will make strengthen public safety and address our growing mental health crisis,” said Zachary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.