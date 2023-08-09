First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning.
Heavy rain and storms move in overnight
Heavy rain and storms move in overnight(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A line of rain and storms moves in overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts around 2 a.m. as the line of rain and storms moves into the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky. The line moves into the valley around 4 a.m. and then our far northeastern counties around 6 a.m. The First Alert wraps up around 7 a.m. as the storms move out. Make sure you have a way to get alerts that will wake you up as warnings could go off while you’re sleeping. We’ll start the day with an 80% coverage in downpours and storms, with damaging winds the top threat, then hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The rain moves out and turns spotty throughout the day. Clouds are slow to move out, but we could see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. It’s a cooler afternoon with a high near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny with the chance for a stray evening pop-up. Highs are near 87 degrees but could feel hotter with the humidity.

It’s a very warm weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Both days feature a mixture of sun and clouds and spotty storms.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another batch of storms moves in Monday afternoon to evening before we dry out for the rest of the week.

