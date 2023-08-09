First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A line of rain and storms moves in overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts around 2 a.m. as the line of rain and storms moves into the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky. The line moves into the valley around 4 a.m. and then our far northeastern counties around 6 a.m. The First Alert wraps up around 7 a.m. as the storms move out. Make sure you have a way to get alerts that will wake you up as warnings could go off while you’re sleeping. We’ll start the day with an 80% coverage in downpours and storms, with damaging winds the top threat, then hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The rain moves out and turns spotty throughout the day. Clouds are slow to move out, but we could see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. It’s a cooler afternoon with a high near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny with the chance for a stray evening pop-up. Highs are near 87 degrees but could feel hotter with the humidity.

It’s a very warm weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Both days feature a mixture of sun and clouds and spotty storms.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another batch of storms moves in Monday afternoon to evening before we dry out for the rest of the week.

