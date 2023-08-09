First pill for postpartum depression approved

Zuranolone is the first pill available to fight postpartum depression.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD).

The drug, Zuranolone, is a pill proven to treat PPD in clinical trials. Postpartum Depression often occurs in the first six weeks after a woman gives birth but can surface much later.

“Lots of times when moms have a postpartum mood disorder, there are people around them who say, ‘I had no idea,’ or, ‘I really care, but I didn’t know,’” said Whitney Marsilett. Marsilett is a postpartum doula and operates Knoxville Birth and Baby.

One in seven moms suffers from PPD. “It’s a real thing. It’s different from the baby blues,” said Cathi Cogle. Cogle is a professional midwife.

Cogle said postpartum mental health problems can be brought on by mothers not having enough time to care for themselves and not having enough support.

Zuranolone could be available by October.

