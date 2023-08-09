Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Lakeview Drive for construction

During the construction, the road will be closed to public access, including cars, bikes and foot traffic.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeview Drive will be closed from Aug. 14 to Nov. 14 for construction as part of the Great American Outdoors Act, Great Smoky Mountains National Park representatives announced Wednesday.

During the construction, the road will be closed to public access, including cars, bikes and foot traffic. Cemeteries along the road will be open on Oct. 8., however, for anyone planning a Decoration Day or cemetery visit.

Because of the road closure, Noland Creek Trail, Lakeshore Trail, Goldmine Loop Trail, Benton MacKaye Trail, Lakeview Drive Tunnel, or the Tunnel Bypass Trail access will be cut off. Additionally, the park is closing backcountry campsites 65 and 67. Other sites will be open, but only from trails not located on Lakeview Drive.

Those with questions on backcountry camping should call 865-436-1297.

