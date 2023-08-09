How to prepare your damaged home for more rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Storms across East Tennessee left many homeowners with damaged homes.

Luanne Brill, a homeowner in Lovell Cove, is now in temporary housing after her home was hit by the storm.

“When I first saw it I was just screaming, ‘Oh my god, Oh my god,’” said Brill after seeing her home for the first time since the storm. “I think I am still in shock. I don’t think I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve emotionally let myself go yet because everything is moving.”

Many homeowners like Brill have huge holes in their roof and walls, and with more rain on the horizon, additional damage can happen if it is not covered properly.

Tucker Mcguire, the owner of Mcguire Roofing, said his team is working as fast as they can to get houses as dry as possible. His crew has worked on almost 50 jobs in the past two days.

“Working around the clock, so trying to get tarps on, trees off of houses, trying to get the yards cleaned up when we can for them,” said Mcguire.

Although, he said there are some things you can do to prepare your damaged home for more rain.

“Best thing is to just try and get some tarps on it as much as possible, and windows covered if they are shattered out,” said Mcguire.

He added it’s important to make sure the tarps are as secure as possible with the chance of more high winds.

In addition, Mcguire said you should have your roof looked at, even if you think it looks alright.

“The roofs really need to be inspected. It may look okay from the ground, but we’ve been on quite a few that someone thought it looked alright and we got up there and there was small pieces of lumber that had shot through the roof that you just couldn’t even see from the ground,” said Mcguire.

Brill is left feeling overwhelmed, but she offered a much needed reminder.

“I think people need to keep in mind that this can happen at anytime, anyplace,” said Brill.

If your home is damaged and you need a place to stay, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church and is welcoming the community.

In addition, the City of Knoxville has provided a crisis hotline number: (865) 351-0552 for fallen trees and tarping roofs.

