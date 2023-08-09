Knoxville woman celebrates 102nd birthday

She was born in 1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper was treated to a birthday celebration by Parkview Senior Center.

She was born in 1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995.

WVLT News asked her what the secret is to long life. She had this to say:

“Find a church, worship God, raise your children and just love people,” Harper said, adding that she never expected to make it to 102.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Knoxville Utilities Board Logo
KUB says Monday’s power outage was top 5 in agency’s history
Knoxville's Lakeshore Park after storms
Lakeshore Park closes while crews work on cleanup after tools stolen
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a line of downpours and strong to severe storms into...
Mostly dry today then another line of stronger storms moves in