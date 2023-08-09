Knoxville woman celebrates 102nd birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper was treated to a birthday celebration by Parkview Senior Center.

She was born in 1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995.

WVLT News asked her what the secret is to long life. She had this to say:

“Find a church, worship God, raise your children and just love people,” Harper said, adding that she never expected to make it to 102.

