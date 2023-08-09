Knoxville woman celebrates 102nd birthday
She was born in 1921 in a small town in Arkansas, but moved to Knoxville in 1995.
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated 102 years of life this week. Louise Harper was treated to a birthday celebration by Parkview Senior Center.
WVLT News asked her what the secret is to long life. She had this to say:
“Find a church, worship God, raise your children and just love people,” Harper said, adding that she never expected to make it to 102.
